Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Acquired by Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC

Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Freshpet makes up about 0.9% of Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $26,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 32.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Freshpet from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $159.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.33.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.