Freshworks (FRSH) & Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) is one of 411 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Freshworks to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Freshworks and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshworks -68.69% -24.66% -20.18% Freshworks Competitors -77.35% -84.52% -7.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.3% of Freshworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of Freshworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Freshworks $371.02 million -$191.99 million -0.59 Freshworks Competitors $1.83 billion $286.74 million 28.70

This table compares Freshworks and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Freshworks’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Freshworks. Freshworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Freshworks and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshworks 0 4 5 0 2.56 Freshworks Competitors 1651 11377 24381 532 2.63

Freshworks currently has a consensus price target of $18.23, suggesting a potential upside of 20.55%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 32.63%. Given Freshworks’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Freshworks has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Freshworks peers beat Freshworks on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

