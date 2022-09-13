Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Bought by Diameter Capital Partners LP

Diameter Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,498,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,700 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent accounts for about 4.5% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $96,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Governors Lane LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.8% in the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 972,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 56.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,078,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,853,000 after purchasing an additional 391,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.93. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

