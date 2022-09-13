Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Receives $17.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.89.

Several brokerages have commented on ULCC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut shares of Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Frontier Group Trading Up 0.5 %

ULCC opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

