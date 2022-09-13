Frontier Price Hits $0.24 on Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Frontier has a market capitalization of $23.81 million and approximately $17.20 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

