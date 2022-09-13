Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Frontline alerts:

Frontline Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of FRO opened at $12.92 on Friday. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

Institutional Trading of Frontline

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 10,513.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 215.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 696,057 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,910,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

(Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.