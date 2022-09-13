Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Frontline Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of FRO opened at $12.92 on Friday. Frontline has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.
Institutional Trading of Frontline
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 10,513.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,740,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $95,160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,639,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 215.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 696,057 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,910,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Frontline in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
