Future (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

FUTR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Future from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,750 ($33.23) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,313 ($40.03).

Future Price Performance

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 1,822 ($22.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,740.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,021.81. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,469 ($17.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,940 ($47.61). The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,653.62.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

