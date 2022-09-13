Futureswap Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.34 Million (FST)

Futureswap (FST) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Futureswap coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Futureswap has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $55,102.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Futureswap has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00776073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014248 BTC.

Futureswap Coin Profile

Futureswap launched on December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin. Futureswap’s official website is www.futureswap.com.

Buying and Selling Futureswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives."

