FUZE Token (FUZE) Price Up 9.7% This Week

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded up 21.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. FUZE Token has a total market capitalization of $10,814.50 and approximately $31,242.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUZE Token has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for about $14.43 or 0.00071182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014914 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net.
Buying and Selling FUZE Token
