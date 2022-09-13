FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Weichai Power Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:WEICY)

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Weichai Power in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst X. Lei now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Weichai Power’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Weichai Power’s FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get Weichai Power alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Weichai Power from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Weichai Power Stock Performance

Weichai Power Cuts Dividend

WEICY stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. Weichai Power has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.174 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th.

About Weichai Power

(Get Rating)

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles and components, and gearboxes and components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; forklift trucks; and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Weichai Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weichai Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.