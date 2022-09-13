FY2022 EPS Estimates for Transcontinental Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:TCL)

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transcontinental in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.18.
Transcontinental Stock Performance
Transcontinental has a twelve month low of C$23.27 and a twelve month high of C$31.95.
Insider Transactions at Transcontinental
Transcontinental Company Profile
Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.
