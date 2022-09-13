FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cantaloupe, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cantaloupe in a research note issued on Friday, September 9th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Cantaloupe’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cantaloupe’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Cantaloupe Stock Down 5.5 %

Insider Activity

CTLP stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81. Cantaloupe has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $341.33 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93.

In other Cantaloupe news, COO Ravi Venkatesan purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 80,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,021.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTLP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 83,438 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 148,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.