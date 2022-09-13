FY2023 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $21.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $23.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.68 per share.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SBNY. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $460.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.38.

SBNY opened at $187.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $165.36 and a 1-year high of $374.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

