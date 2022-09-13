FY2025 EPS Estimates for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Cut by Analyst

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Internet Initiative Japan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.18. The consensus estimate for Internet Initiative Japan’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IIJIY opened at $33.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. Internet Initiative Japan has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Internet Initiative Japan ( OTCMKTS:IIJIY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.48 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.13%.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

