FYDcoin (FYD) Price Tops $0.0010

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $632,263.84 and approximately $9,623.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,199.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002312 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00820889 BTC.
About FYDcoin
FYDcoin (FYD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 626,019,143 coins. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin.
Buying and Selling FYDcoin
