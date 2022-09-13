Gains Associates (GAINS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $202,779.00

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Gains Associates has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. Gains Associates has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $202,779.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gains Associates coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,392.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00052465 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00063356 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005226 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002001 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00072798 BTC.

Gains Associates Coin Profile

GAINS is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Gains Associates Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gains Associates should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gains Associates using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

