Gaj Finance Price Tops $0.0071 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Gaj Finance has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Gaj Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $13,811.28 and $76.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004904 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00813839 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015139 BTC.
Gaj Finance Coin Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
Gaj Finance Coin Trading
