Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.42. Galantas Gold shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 104,263 shares trading hands.
Galantas Gold Stock Up 9.7 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42.
About Galantas Gold
Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers. It also produces by-products of silver and lead.
