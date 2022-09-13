GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.0137 on Top Exchanges

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, GameCredits has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $27,417.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024541 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00294581 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000923 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001208 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002458 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00025907 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GAME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

