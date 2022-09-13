GamerCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $370,214.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (GHX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. GamerCoin has a market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $370,214.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GamerCoin

GamerCoin was first traded on December 10th, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,587,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom. The official website for GamerCoin is gamerhash.io/en.

GamerCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The way GamerHash operates is that the users share their computing power by simply running the GamerHash app in the background. The GamerHash app then determines the best cryptocurrency to mine and reward users with cryptocurrency. This can also be used in the in-app store for gift cards of their favourite outlet.GamerCoins (GHX) will be issued and maintained in ERC-20 standard. Ethereum blockchain is more suitable for micropayments than any other popular blockchains and is also offers smart contracts implementation which is in the scope of our further platform development.”

