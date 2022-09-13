Gamestarter Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last seven days, Gamestarter has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. One Gamestarter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0758 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges. Gamestarter has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $60,032.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gamestarter

Gamestarter was first traded on July 17th, 2021. The official website for Gamestarter is igo.gamestarter.com. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gamestarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gamestarter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gamestarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

