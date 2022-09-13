Gameswap Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (GSWAP)

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00002074 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $19,554.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00822937 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

