Gather Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (GTH)

Gather (GTH) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Gather has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gather has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $116,330.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gather coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gather Profile

Gather (CRYPTO:GTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 411,270,025 coins and its circulating supply is 199,746,653 coins. The official website for Gather is www.gather.network. The official message board for Gather is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

