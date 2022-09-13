Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives $119.92 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GECFF. Barclays dropped their target price on Gecina from €130.00 ($132.65) to €122.00 ($124.49) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Gecina Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.06. Gecina has a 12-month low of $82.60 and a 12-month high of $160.00.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Featured Stories

