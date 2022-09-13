Gemini Dollar Price Tops $0.99 (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $302.22 million and $2.09 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,272.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00055716 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00065578 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005435 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075402 BTC.

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 304,454,820 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

