Gems (GEM) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Gems (GEM) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Gems coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Gems has a market capitalization of $128,280.03 and $32,894.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gems has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,198.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00055883 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012437 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00065407 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005427 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00075681 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. Telegram “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

