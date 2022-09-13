Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in ONEOK by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $63.87 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

