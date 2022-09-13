Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $5.18 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARKK opened at $45.68 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62.

