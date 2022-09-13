Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,229 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1,353.1% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,057 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,400,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 7,882 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,593,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $266.65 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $270.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

