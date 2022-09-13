Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,013 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 313,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,854,000 after buying an additional 33,807 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $315.22 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $299.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

