Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $3,107,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after buying an additional 5,053,394 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $1,732,927,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after buying an additional 2,783,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $338.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $339.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

