Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,082 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $189.67 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

