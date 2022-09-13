Genshiro (GENS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.07 Million

Genshiro (GENS) traded up 19.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Genshiro has a market cap of $2.67 million and $1.07 million worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Genshiro has traded up 39.9% against the dollar. One Genshiro coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Genshiro Profile

Genshiro (CRYPTO:GENS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi. The official website for Genshiro is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en.

Buying and Selling Genshiro

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genshiro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genshiro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

