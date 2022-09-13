German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.09

Shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.09 and traded as high as $37.86. German American Bancorp shares last traded at $37.81, with a volume of 29,144 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09.

German American Bancorp Announces Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 29.43% and a return on equity of 13.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,016,886 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25,458 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 26.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 494,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,779,000 after purchasing an additional 102,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

