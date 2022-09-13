Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management cut its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,599 shares during the quarter. Getty Realty accounts for 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of Getty Realty worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,210,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,361,000 after buying an additional 36,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,423,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,836,000 after purchasing an additional 234,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,123,000 after purchasing an additional 392,884 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,074,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 149,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 929,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,666,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Getty Realty Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE GTY opened at $30.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.38. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.94% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

