GeyserCoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded up 70.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $11,803.84 and $2.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GeyserCoin has traded 102.5% higher against the dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GeyserCoin Profile

GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,712,330 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com.

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

