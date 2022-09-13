Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 10,238 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Phathom Pharmaceuticals worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PHAT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of PHAT opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 9.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $36.09.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.