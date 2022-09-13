Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,694 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $26,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,782 shares of company stock worth $19,331,841. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $195.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of -260.13 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $298.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Cowen cut their price target on CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.18.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Featured Articles

