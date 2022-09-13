Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 10,210 Shares of Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.38% of Skeena Resources worth $10,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,850,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Skeena Resources by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,170,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 135,670 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,273,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Skeena Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,348,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Skeena Resources by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Skeena Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKE opened at $5.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $13.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Skeena Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.