Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 3,834 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $233,726,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,820,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after buying an additional 218,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after buying an additional 3,535,098 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after buying an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,184.2% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after buying an additional 2,389,846 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $25.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

