Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 74,894 Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,894 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 4.10% of International General Insurance worth $15,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGIC. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International General Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its stake in International General Insurance by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 144,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 69,378 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International General Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $2,192,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in International General Insurance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,044,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in International General Insurance by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,147,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 122,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International General Insurance stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.60. International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.01%.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. It underwrites a diversified portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, marine, contingency, and treaty reinsurance.

