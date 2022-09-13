Gilead Sciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 38,115 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 133% compared to the average daily volume of 16,355 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $85.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

