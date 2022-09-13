Gitcoin (GTC) Price Down 2% Over Last Week

Gitcoin (GTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Gitcoin has a market cap of $29.14 million and $9.95 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gitcoin coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00010062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity. Gitcoin’s official website is gitcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere.GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin.”

