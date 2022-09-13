Global Payments Inc. (GPN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 30th

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend by an average of 181.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Global Payments has a payout ratio of 9.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $10.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.6%.

Global Payments Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 758.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 26.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Global Payments by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

