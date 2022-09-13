Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stock Position Boosted by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11,555.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772,560 shares during the period. Global Payments accounts for approximately 4.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.64% of Global Payments worth $244,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $136.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.60. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 758.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $168.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.