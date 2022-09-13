Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 30th

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELFGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Global Self Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Global Self Storage has a payout ratio of 126.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ SELF opened at $5.82 on Tuesday. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.85 million, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.34.

In other Global Self Storage news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $29,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,186.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Self Storage by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global Self Storage by 6.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

