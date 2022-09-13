GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $179,922.61

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $179,922.61 and approximately $168.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,201.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,581.61 or 0.07829236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00175299 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024486 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00291545 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00727453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00583301 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001020 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.