Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI) Shares Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 794,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Globalink Investment worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $991,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Get Globalink Investment alerts:

Globalink Investment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GLLI opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Globalink Investment Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

About Globalink Investment

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalink Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalink Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.