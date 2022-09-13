Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Globe Life in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.7 %

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.86.

NYSE GL opened at $103.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.90. Globe Life has a one year low of $85.25 and a one year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,476,207. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 836,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,524,000 after buying an additional 400,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 466.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 432,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,112,000 after buying an additional 355,735 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 555.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after buying an additional 228,355 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.