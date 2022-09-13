GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives $56.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. Truist Financial downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98. GMS has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.30.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. GMS had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 93,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at $233,542,506.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GMS by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

